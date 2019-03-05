UTM will give no excuses like others, says Usi

UTM Party vice president and presidential running mate, Dr Michael Usi has said they will not give excuses for poor performance once elected into power on 21st May 2109.

Usi spoke on Monday during Imbizos and a political rally at Manyowe in Blantyre.

“Previous governments have all been giving excuses that they could not implement some programs because they found national coffers empty. Not with us in UTM, we know that the coffers are already empty and we know the people who have emptied these coffers.”

“So we will not be giving excuses that we can not develop the country because we inherited empty coffers, we are already working on alternatives to ensure funds availability for all the projects and programs we are promising should be implemented while those who emptied the coffers give back what they stole,” said Usi.

Usi also condemned the killing of people with albinism and lack of proper security to prevent these killings by the government.

“Every life is precious and people with albinism are human beings just like us, it is therefore the duty of government to provide security to every citizen including people with albinism,” Usi said.

In her remarks, UTM Secretary General Patricia Kaliati urged people of the area to vote for UTM and Chilima in the May elections saying its only the combination of Chilima and Usi which can bring about change that this country is desperately in need of.

She said the two are true Malawians who were born in this country, did their education here and developed their careers right here with a good track record of excellent performance throughout their careers.

“Dr Chilima and Dr Usi truly understand Malawians problem and are ready to provide practical solutions. Just give them your vote in May,” said Kaliati.

During the Imbizos which saw Usi and his team visiting Chilomoni and other parts before the main rally at Manyowe, there was huge crowds in all the stops they made.

Usi was accompanied by senior UTM party gurus who included Kaliati, UTM Patron Noel Masangwi, UTM presidential campaign chairman Felix Njawala, UTM executive member Newton Kambala and UTM regional governor for the south Steve Mikaya and other party officials.

