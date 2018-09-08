UTM will hold elective convention – Chilima

State vice-president Saulos Chilima said the newly established political grouping, United Transformation Movement (UTM) will be going to an elective conference soon to elect leaders that will represent the movement in 2019 elections.

“We will be going to an elective conference soon so that we people identify leaders that will represent them in 2019 elections,” said Chilima.

Chilima, who is addressing a politicl rally in Zomba this Saturday and Mulanje West on Sunday, the National Executive Committee (NEC) is expected to be elected by delegates to the convention and all positions are open.

He confirmed this in speech he made in Ntcheu which was televised on Times TV, Zodiak and Mibawa TV.

Balaka North legislator Lucius Banda who won the seat under the United Democratic Front (UDF) ticket and expressed interest to contest against its party president Atupele Muluzi, only to announce his withdrawal as he joined the United Transformation Movement (UTM) “to help push the agenda for change and support what he called youthful and visionary leadership” said he will consider to contestfor a position at the convention

However, he endorsed Chilima to be the torch bearer for the movement in 2019 elections.

Chilima boldly told a massive crowd during UTM’s first launch at Masintha Ground in Lilongwe on 21 July 2018 that UTM will contest in all the 193 constituencies and the presidency during next year’s elections.

Since the first rally of UTM, Chilima has been drawing huge crowds during his meetings and his announcement that he will contest for the presidency next year has changed the political landscape in the country.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :