Mutharika returns from China, urges Malawians to be patriotic

President Peter Mutharika is back home from China and advised Malawians to be loyal and patriotic if the country was to develop.

He said this Saturday on arrival from China, where he attended the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and where he paid an official visit.

Mutharika said he was impressed at how quickly China has developed within the shortest period of time, and he attributed the development to the patriotism and loyalty of the people of China to their country.

“The people of China work together, and are disciplined in their conduct that why China has developed at a faster rate and Malawi should emulate the good behavior from China,” he said

While in China the president met Chinese investors and encouraged them to invest in the country to ensure uninterrupted implementation of their projects.

“I met Chinese investors and one of them is an energy organization and has promised to implement projects in the country,” the President explained.

Aside from meeting investors, Mutharika had an audience with Chinese President, Xin Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

The President of China expressed commitment to expanding the bilateral relationship that exists between the two countries.

From September 4to 5, 2018, Mutharika attended this years’ FOCAC which was held under the theme “China and Africa: towards an even stronger community with a shared future through win-win cooperation”.

