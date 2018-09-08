Chilima boosts CSOs anti-govt protests Sept 21, endorses demo

State vice president Saulos Chilima has endorsed the cause of civil society organisations (CSOs) organising the September 21 nationwide anti government protests on governance shortcomings.

Chilima, who is also leader of United Transformation Movement (UTM), made the endorsement at a public rally in Zomba at Gymkhana Club on Saturday.

“Demonstrations is a right and nobody should limit the space,” said Chilima.

“Go ahead and demonstrate, we will join you,” said Chilima.

The CSOs organising the protests have said among the issues to be raised in the upcoming demonstration is government’s failure to address worsening corruption in the country.

Other issues include theft of fuel K1.9 billion at Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom), calls for the resignation of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) director general Reyneck Matemba, immediate suspension of the contract for the supply of gensets and an immediate stop of nepotism in government appointments.

He said through the demonstrations, CSOs and participants seek to peacefully express their dissatisfaction and denounce violation of human rights that are enriched in the bill of rights.

But DPP regional governor for the South Charles Mchacha has vowed that he would not allow CSOs to hold demonstrations in the South.

Among the CSOs that endorsed the demos are Human Rights Defenders Forum (HRDF), Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR), Cedep, Youth and Society (YAS), Public Affairs Committee (PAC), Citizens Forum for the Defense of Good Governance and Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR).

