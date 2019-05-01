UTM’s ‘Akweni’ faults police, Malawi Electoral Commission

UTM party parliamentary candidate for Mulanje West, Patricia ‘Akweni’ Kaliati, has said the ongoing wrangles in her constituency and others in the district are due to police and Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) failure to act on the perpetrators of electoral offences.

Speaking at Namphungo Primary School during a Multiparty Liason Committee (MPLC) meeting recently, she said MEC developed the Electoral Code of Conduct which all candidates signed.

Said Kaliati: “But it is disheartening to note that they are slow to take action on those contravening the code of conduct. If the campaign period has to be violent free, police have to be neutral n in discharging their duties.

“ Reports have been sent to MEC district office and police but we do not see the results.”

But Mulanje Police Station officer-incharge Kelvin Mulezo sad the police are working tirelessly to ensure any candidate that contravenes the code of conduct faces the law.

“Seven people in Mulanje North Constituency were arrested from DPP camp. They were granted bail by the court,” he said.

On her part, MEC commissioner responsible fir electoral services Jean Mathanga said MPLCs are on the ground to resolve such conflicts and MEC’s intervention comes as a last resort.

Mulanje district chief administration officer Grey Mkwannnda warned against flouting the electoral code of conduct, saying aspiring candidates risk disqualification of found doing so.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :