Britain urges Malawi to conduct credible elections: ‘Results should reflect will of the people’

The British government has urged Malawi to conduct free, fair and credible elections whose results should reflect the will of the people for the consolidation of the country’s democracy.

British High Commission Charge d’ Affaires, Gary Leslie told journalists on Monday in Lilongwe during the celebration of the 70th Anniversary of the Foundation of the Commonwealth.

He said Britain, one of the major cooperating partners for Malawi, are looking forward to see the southern African country, its former colony, conduct a peaceful, fair and credible election.

“We expect to see the will of the people reflected in the results of the elections. We would like to see free, fair and balanced election campaigning that reflects the will of the people would be reflected,” he said.

Leslie said Britain expects Commonwealth election observers’ team to come into the country soon.

The British envoy also said he has been impressed with “well- balanced” elections reporting by the mainstream media as well as online Nyasa Times, saying it is the best he has seen in recent past.

He said it was pleasing to not that there is great number of first time voters who are willing to exercise their democratic right to vote in an election.

“It is up to Malawi to impress upon the youth to decide on the countries future by encouraging them to participating in the voting processes,” the Charge d’ Affaires noted.

He encouraged the parties to capture the youth imagination, saying it is key to successful inclusive elections.

In his remarks, Minister of foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Dr Emmanuel Fabiano assured that this will be “the most peaceful elections that we will have in Malawi.”

He said political parties are focused on issue-based campaigns , concentration on issues that affect people.

“Am pleased to say that a number of international observer missions are willing to observe the elections. Commonwealth Secretariat is planning to send a team to beef up with other observer missions of European Union (EU), African Union, Southern African Development Community (SADC),” Fabiano said.

Three Commonwealth members states from SADC region namely, Malawi, South Africa and Mozambique are hold their general elections this year.

