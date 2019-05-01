Minister Chiumia reaffirms govvernment commitment to construct constituency technical colleges

Minister of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development, Grace Chiumia has reaffirmed government’s commitment to construct more community technical colleges in the country.

She said it is in government’s plans to see each constituency countrywide having a community technical college.

The Minister was speaking on Monday when she received Khwisa Community Technical College from the Technical Entrepreneurial and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TEVETA) in Balaka.

“After completion of the 28 community technical colleges, government intends to go flat out in all the 193 constituencies across the country to construct community technical colleges,” she said.

Chiumia added: “Malawians should be appreciative to our President who has the welfare of the youth at heart. Once they learn the vocational skills, they will be able to employ themselves as well as other youths.”

She said a skill once acquired could not be taken away from anyone, hence the need for more young people to utilize the community technical colleges.

TEVETA Board Chairperson, Gilbert Chilinde said Khwisa Community Technical College is unique as it has a technical drawing section and a library.

“Khwisa and Kasama in Chitipa Community Technical Colleges are unique in that they have a library and a technical drawing section. We felt it important to include these rooms at the facilities because they are important for the students who will be utilizing the facilities,” he said.

Chilinde said TEVETA would continue working closely with government in constructing more technical colleges.

Representative of Balaka District Council, John Baluti hailed government for the college, saying it has helped in changing the face of the area and that of the district.

“One of our priority areas in our District Development Plan (DDP) is youth empowerment. The construction of this community technical college will go a long way in helping the council in its efforts of youth development,” he added.

Over K500 million has been used in the construction of the college and 140 students are expected to be enrolled.

