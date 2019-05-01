DPP suspends governor over audio clip in support of MCP president Chakwera

The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has suspended its governor for Mzimba Solola Constituency, Fukafuka Mtonga, over an audio clip in which the latter is heard saying he would vote for opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) torchbearer, Lazarus Chakwera.

In the clip, that has been shared on social media platforms, Mtonga says he would vote for MCP because DPP has “failed” him.

“They should have given me new tyres and fuel instead of a bicycle. Don’t they know that I have been using my personal car all these years?” Mtonga is heard as saying in the clip.

But in an interview with Nyasa Times, Mtonga – who has served in the capacity for over ten years – says he was only doing it for fun.

“I was simply joking. There was nothing serious,” said Mtonga.

DPP regional governor for the northern region, Kenneth Sanga, said Mtonga’s argument was baseless.

“The fact is that he has failed the party with his sentiments. He still remains a member of the party until investigations on the matter are finalized,” said Sanga.

But the move, according to some people who talked to Nyasa Times, could be detrimental to the success of the party’s candidate for the constituency, Ackim Mwanza, whose main contender, Reverend Precious Austin Chisi, has already proved to be the biggest threat.

“Mtonga was very instrumental in canvassing support for the DPP candidate Ackim Mwanza. But with the suspension, they are only giving chance to Reverend Chisi who is his main contender,” said Uchindami Moyo.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :