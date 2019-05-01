Atupele pushes for voter enthusiasm: Takes UDF campaign to Salima

With 20 days left before Malawians go to the polls in a closely fought presidential campaign, United Democratic Front (UDF) presidential candidate Atupele Muluzi is pushing to inspire enthusiasm from the electorate to go en masse and vote on May 21 – for the ‘new beginning’, saying the election is the choice between an “inclusive growth and governance ” that his UDF is promising or “rhetoric” offered by political rivals.

Speaking on Tuesday during a whistle stop tour at Salima LEA School, Muluzi who is the youngest presidential hopeful at 40-years, urged supporters at a rally to go to the polls and vote.

Muluzi did not only ask supporters to vote, but also urged them to do it right.

He stressed that as UDF presidential candidate, he will be on the ballot and is standing on a platform of “new beginning” .

Muluzi said he is impressed that the supporters never shifted from the party and that they are intact to UDF adding that this is a clear indication that come 21 May tripartite polls they will win.

He pledged to empower small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with a K200 billion revolving fund if voted into power.

“UDF stands for economic empowerment,” said Muluzi.

“We shall, therefore, ensure that once we ascend into power, we give more Malawians, especially women and the youth, an opportunity to do various businesses using a $225 million (about K200 billion) loan revolving fund that we shall access through the African Union (AU),” he added.

Muluzi emphasised that his party’s manifesto seeks to address challenges that Malawians are facing such as poverty, unemployment, corruption and poor access to education.“We are very concerned about lack of opportunity for young people and we have plans to create sustainable jobs for the young people and the majority of Malawians,” he said.

He also said UDF will improve vocation skills by looking at new jobs surround data, management, engineering, Information technology among others and other opportunities such as solar systems that the country can manage to export.

UDF whistle-stop tour started in Dedza at Mtakataka Trading Centre, Chipoka Trading Centre and finally at Salima LEA School ground in the district of the lakeshore.

Muluzi was campaigning up to evening when it was dark.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :