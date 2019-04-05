UTM’s Kaliati rebuilds flooded school blocks in Mulanje

UTM Party Secretary General, Patricia Kaliati has intervened in funding maintenance works of school blocks that were damaged by floods in Mulanje.

Kaliati, who is also seeking to return the seat as Member of Parliament for Mulanje West Constituency, made the pledge to assist in rebuilding the collapsed school blocks on Wednesday during her visit to Luwanga Primary School.

The recent floods destroyed some school blocks of some Primary Schools in the constituency leaving pupils in a helpless situation.

The situation prompted Chiefs and other community leaders to ask Kaliati for intervention.

Kaliati, a former teacher, pledged to restore the affected blocks back to their standards and visited the builders that have started working on rehabilitating the school blocks.

Willard Matola, Headmaster for Luwanga Primary School applauded Kaliati for the good gesture saying the assistance was timely.

“It was a disaster and we were lucky that by the time this was happening ,it was weekend and we experienced no casualties, we also thank our member of Parliament for coming to our rescue, she always come and help us whenever we have problems and are in need of her help,” said Matola.

Kaliati commended the school committee and the chiefs in the area for being united for the common good of their children’s education by pushing for the rehabilitation of the school blocks despite some of their own houses being affected by the floods.

This year Malawi and some parts of southern Africa including Mozambique have had experienced worst floods since early march this year.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :