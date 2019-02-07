UTM’S Kalindo leaves Mulanje constituency, relocates to Blantyre-Machinjiri

UTM Party director of youth and legislator for Mulanje East Bon Kalindo says his decision to leave the constituency and contest in Blantyre City East does not mean that he was afraid of losing his seat but rather it is aimed at preserving peace in his family.

Winiko, as he is popularly known in the entertainment circles, surprised many when he announced that he will be heading to Blantyre to continue his political career.

His decision came after his direct cousin Santiago Phiri emerged winner during the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) primaries.

But speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times, Kalindo claimed that he cannot allow politics to come between him and his relations.

He said: “Politics zinatipeza. Me my cousins are in good books and I cannot allow that we should become enemies just because we are in politics. When he told me that he is standing in Mulanje I decided to leave. Chibale ndi fupa mbuyanga… sichiola,” claimed Kalindo.

Asked if is not afraid of other experienced politicians like John Bande who are standing in Blantyre City East, Kalindo said he does not belittle or fear any candidate he stands against.

“What we are doing these days is civilised politics and any person who stands has a chance of winning. To me Machinjiri is my home and I settled there long time ago and I believe that gives me an edge. However I must ad that as aspirants we can be doing campaign together or even organising debates because at the end of t he day we want to develop the area.”

Efforts to speak to Bande proved futile as he could not be reached.

