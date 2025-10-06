UTM’s Mtumbuka Congratulates Enock Chihana on Appointment as Second Vice President

UTM Party Vice President, Dr. Mathews Mtumbuka, has extended heartfelt congratulations to Alliance for Democracy (Aford) leader, Right Honourable Enock Chihana, on his appointment as the Second Vice President of the Republic of Malawi, describing the elevation as a milestone in the country’s democratic journey.

In his statement, Dr. Mtumbuka said he recognizes the weight of the responsibility that comes with such a high office and expressed confidence in Chihana’s ability to serve the nation with integrity, vision, and commitment.

“I would like to formally congratulate Right Honourable Enock Chihana on his appointment as the Second Vice President of the Republic of Malawi. I wish you every success as you assume this important national responsibility,” Mtumbuka said.

He further emphasized that as democracy demands, UTM will fully support Chihana’s progressive policies while maintaining a spirit of constructive engagement.

“As democracy demands, we shall fully support your progressive policies and, where necessary, offer constructive criticism in the interest of safeguarding the welfare of ordinary Malawians and the nation at large,” Mtumbuka added.

The message comes against the backdrop of a political rivalry between the two northern-region heavyweights. Mtumbuka and Chihana contested for the Rumphi Central parliamentary seat in the recent general elections — a hotly contested race that saw Chihana, the son of Malawi’s renowned democracy icon Chakufwa Chihana, retaining his seat decisively.

Political observers have described Mtumbuka’s message as a mark of maturity and statesmanship, reflecting the need for unity and collaboration among leaders despite political differences.

Chihana’s appointment as Second Vice President is seen as part of President Arthur Peter Mutharika’s broader effort to promote national inclusivity and political balance in his new administration.

Analysts say the gesture from Mtumbuka also reinforces the spirit of democratic tolerance and constructive politics — qualities that many Malawians believe are essential for the country’s stability and progress.

Dr. Mtumbuka, a respected academic and technology expert, has been a rising political figure in Malawi’s multiparty landscape, known for his calm but firm voice on accountability, innovation, and youth empowerment.

As the new administration takes shape, the warm exchange between the two Rumphi leaders symbolizes a refreshing tone in Malawi’s political culture — one that places national interest above partisan competition.

