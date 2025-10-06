Professor Danwood Chirwa Speaks Out: Mutharika’s Partial Cabinet “Sends a Clear and Unambiguous Message”

Renowned constitutional law scholar Professor Danwood Chirwa has weighed in on President Peter Mutharika’s partial Cabinet appointments, describing them as a sobering reflection of what Malawians should expect from the new administration — low energy, low expectations, and familiar faces.

In a pointed and satirical Facebook post, Professor Chirwa said the first appointments by any administration are crucial as they “establish the tempo, the vision, and the direction of the administration.” But judging by Mutharika’s first set of appointments, he argues, the signs are already discouraging.

“Mutharika has released the first instalment of his cabinet, and it sends a clear and unambiguous message: he is not in a hurry to raise anybody’s expectations. We are condemned to keep our expectations very low,” Chirwa wrote.

Loyalty Over Renewal

Professor Chirwa noted that the appointments underline Mutharika’s preference for loyalty and familiarity over renewal or reform. He pointed to the inclusion of long-time allies such as Joseph Mwanamvekha and George Chaponda, describing them as “his most loyal soldiers.”

He added that while the inauguration had hinted that Norman Chisale — Mutharika’s former security aide — remained influential, the Cabinet choices now make it clear who holds the President’s confidence.

“The inauguration showed us that Chisale was the power behind the throne. The first appointments reveal that Mwanamvekha and Chaponda are his most loyal soldiers,” Chirwa observed.

A Presidency That “Knows Its Own Limitations”

In a characteristically sharp tone, the University of Cape Town–based academic also commented on the creation of a new Ministry of State, which he said reflects the President’s awareness of his physical and administrative constraints.

“The creation of a new portfolio dubbed ‘Ministry of State’ is an indication that he understands his own situation and needs a minister in the presidency to attend to day-to-day presidential tasks. He can take naps at will, and this is perfectly warranted medically,” he wrote wryly, adding that his unnamed medical friends would agree.

Shifting Power and Political Messaging

Chirwa’s post also alluded to changing dynamics within Mutharika’s inner circle. He observed that the new appointments suggest that the once-exclusive “Mulhako 101” course — a term often used to describe the dominance of certain ethnic or regional loyalties in previous administrations — may no longer be the guiding principle.

“Other appointments suggest that Mulhako 101 is no longer on offer. Course subscriptions are now competitive,” he noted, hinting at a more mixed, but still cautious, political approach.

“A Madala Team”

However, Chirwa’s most striking critique came in his closing remarks, where he likened the partial Cabinet to a “Madala team” — a line that has since sparked online debate.

“Overall, it’s eerily shaping up like a Madala team: no excitement, low energy, boring same old — in short, the cabinet is slowly morphing into an old-age home situation,” he wrote.

He concluded by suggesting that the Cabinet remains “incestuous,” built from within the same political family, and that whether this approach will stabilize or stagnate the administration remains to be seen.

Reactions

Chirwa’s post has since generated wide discussion on social media, with some users praising him for speaking truth to power, while others accused him of mocking the President’s health and age.

Nonetheless, his remarks capture a growing sense of public scepticism around Mutharika’s leadership choices and whether the second Mutharika administration will bring genuine renewal or simply a continuation of the past.

As Professor Chirwa put it, “The first appointments by any administration signal what is to come for the rest of its term.” For now, he suggests, Malawians should brace themselves — not for change, but for “the same old, low-energy politics that got us here in the first place.”

