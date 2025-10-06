Tragedy in Chikwawa: 33-Year-Old Man Takes His Own Life in Heartbreaking Incident

Shock and grief have gripped the community of Mastard Village near Tomali Trading Centre in Chikwawa after a 33-year-old man, identified as Wilson Kondwani, took his own life by hanging himself inside his house for reasons that remain unclear.

According to Chikwawa Police Public Relations Officer Dickson Matemba, the deceased hailed from Sorgin Village, Traditional Authority Mbenje in Nsanje District. The tragic incident occurred on October 5, 2025, and has left residents stunned and searching for answers.

Police reports indicate that Kondwani’s wife had left home earlier that day to visit relatives in the same village. While there, she received the devastating news that her husband had been found dead.

Authorities at Nchalo Police Post were immediately alerted. Officers from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), accompanied by medical personnel from Nchalo Health Centre, rushed to the scene.

After conducting examinations, medical experts confirmed that Kondwani’s death was due to suffocation secondary to strangulation, consistent with suicide.

The motive behind Kondwani’s decision remains unknown, and police say no suicide note was found at the scene.

As investigations continue, police in Chikwawa have issued a heartfelt appeal to members of the public to seek help whenever faced with personal or emotional challenges, rather than resorting to taking their own lives.

“We urge people to open up and seek counselling from trusted individuals — be it police officers, religious leaders, traditional authorities, or friends. Suicide is never a solution,” said Matemba.

This latest incident adds to growing concerns about rising cases of suicide and mental health struggles in rural Malawi, where access to counselling and psychological support remains limited.

For the family of Wilson Kondwani, the tragedy has left an indelible wound — a painful reminder of the silent battles many continue to fight behind closed doors.

