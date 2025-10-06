ESCOM Surpasses Electricity Connection Target Ahead of Schedule Under MEAP

In a remarkable display of efficiency and commitment to national development, the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) Limited has achieved a major milestone — beating its own target in connecting Malawian households to electricity under the Malawi Electricity Access Project (MEAP).

As of October 3, 2025, ESCOM had successfully connected 180,752 households across the country — surpassing its initial target of 180,000 connections set for December 2025, an impressive two months ahead of schedule.

This achievement marks a significant leap forward in Malawi’s ongoing journey toward universal electricity access and stands as one of the most impactful public infrastructure success stories in recent years.

Speaking on the milestone, ESCOM Chief Executive Officer Mr. Kamkwamba Kumwenda expressed deep pride and gratitude to the project teams, partners, and communities whose collective efforts made the success possible.

“We are proud of this milestone, which demonstrates ESCOM’s unwavering commitment to expanding access to electricity and improving the quality of life for Malawians,” said Mr. Kumwenda. “Surpassing our target ahead of schedule is a clear indication that we are on the right path toward achieving universal access to electricity.”

Kumwenda further emphasized that ESCOM’s work does not stop here. The corporation remains dedicated to connecting even more households before the official conclusion of the project in December 2025.

“We will continue to extend our services to more households and light up additional communities. Electricity access is central to national development, and our efforts under MEAP form a critical part of that transformation,” he added.

The Malawi Electricity Access Project (MEAP) is a flagship initiative implemented by ESCOM with financial and technical support from the World Bank and the Government of Malawi. Its objective is to increase electricity access across the country, particularly in underserved rural and peri-urban areas, thereby driving social and economic growth.

Through MEAP, thousands of Malawians who once relied on candles, firewood, and paraffin lamps now enjoy reliable power — enabling small businesses to thrive, children to study after dark, and families to access modern communication and entertainment.

ESCOM’s early completion of its 2025 target is not just a technical achievement but a symbol of what can be accomplished through strategic partnerships, effective leadership, and a results-oriented work culture.

Analysts have hailed this success as a major boost to Malawi’s electrification agenda, aligned with the government’s broader vision under Malawi 2063, which prioritizes industrialisation, infrastructure expansion, and inclusive growth.

For many Malawians, especially those in remote communities now connected to the national grid, ESCOM’s achievement means more than just access to power — it represents hope, opportunity, and a brighter future.

As ESCOM continues to power up homes and dreams across the nation, this milestone stands as a shining testament that with focus, accountability, and dedication, Malawi can indeed deliver on its promise of progress.

