UN Assures Steady Support Towards Malawi’s Development Agenda

The United Nations has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to support Malawi’s vision of building a prosperous and resilient nation under the new administration of President Arthur Peter Mutharika.

In a congratulatory message to President Mutharika following his swearing-in and inauguration as Malawi’s seventh Head of State, UN Secretary-General António Guterres emphasized the long-standing partnership between Malawi and the global body, pledging continued collaboration in driving sustainable development and inclusive progress.

“The United Nations looks forward to working closely with your Government to advance our shared priorities — peace and security, human rights, climate action, and sustainable development,” said Guterres. “Together, we can help build a Malawi where every citizen enjoys dignity, opportunity, and equality.”

Guterres also commended President Mutharika for his decision to appoint Dr. Jane Mayemu Ansah as Vice President, describing it as a bold step toward gender equality and inclusive governance.

“I applaud the appointment of Dr. Ansah as Vice President and encourage your Government to continue promoting gender parity at all levels of leadership, ensuring that women play a central role in shaping Malawi’s future,” Guterres stated.

The UN chief’s message underscores the international community’s confidence in Malawi’s new leadership and its development aspirations. It also signals a commitment to supporting the government’s efforts in tackling pressing challenges such as climate change, poverty reduction, and economic stability.

Malawi remains an active member of the United Nations, partnering in key programs on education, health, governance, and climate resilience. The renewed assurance from the UN comes at a critical moment as the new administration begins laying out its recovery and growth agenda aimed at restoring macroeconomic stability and social progress.

With the UN’s continued backing, President Mutharika’s government faces both opportunity and responsibility — to turn this goodwill into tangible outcomes that improve lives and strengthen Malawi’s standing in the global community.

