UTM’s orator Saonda faces duping charges: MCP’s Chizuzu arrested

Malawi Police says it will be pressing charges against United Transformation Movement (UTM) orator George Saonda after the Burundian lodged a complaint alleging that he was duped into giving him K6 million.

Saonda, former governing Democrat Progressive Party (DPP) orator was arrested Friday afternoon and spent a night in the cooler at Chileka Police in Blantyre.

According to National Police spokesperson James Kadadzera, the issues borders around “processing of Malawian citizenship for the Burundian.”

Kadadzera said Saonda – has been making scathing remarks about DPP and its leadership since he defected to UTM – would be charged with “impersonating a public officer and obtaining money by false pretence.”

Saonda comes from Kimono Village in Paramount Chief Ngolongoliwa’s area in Thyolo. Prior to his firing from the civil service he was director of administration in the Ministry of Information and Communications Technology.

The police spokesperson said the matter also involves two other suspects who were arrested and are on court bail.

Meanwhile, police have confirmed that Enock Chizuzu who is the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) parliamentary aspirant for Nsanje North after he defected from DPP was also arrested.

Chizizu , who has a sound legal background, was arrested for the role he played in facilitating the release of some Asians illegal immigrants arrested in the country.

Police spokesman Kadadzera said the arrests has nothing to do with politics.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :