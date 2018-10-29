Mulli, Kajoloweka case set for November 7

The Hgh Court in Blantyre has set November 7 2018 for the hearing of inter parte application on an interlocutory injunction which business magnate Leston Mulli and his two companies—Sunrise Pharmaceuticals and Chombe Foods Limited—obtained against rights activist Charles Kajoloweka, restraining him from commenting on the companies’ K8 billion claim case against government.

In the Civil Case Number 262 of 2018, Kajoloweka is the first defendant while the Registered Trustees of Youth and Society (YAS), an organisation he leads, is the second defendant.

The case will be heard before Justice Mike Tembo at the High Court in Blantyre.

“Let the claimants, through counsel, attend the judge in chambers at the High Court of Malawu Principal Registry on November 7 o the hearing of the order for interlocutory injunction ….” reads a court document seen by Nyasa Times,

Kajoloweka’s lawyer Wesley Mwafulirwa said they will be be arguing to have the injunction vacated on the basis that it infringes on freedom of expression.

While Mulli, hrough Churchill and Norris law firm. will be fighting to have the Order sustained.

The injunction was obtained following a war of words between Mulli and Kajoloweka, with the latter earlier writing Kajoloweka through Churchill and Norris Law Consultants, demanding a retraction and withdrawal of his statements to the effect that his K8 billion claim from government is another organised malfeasance to defraud Capital Hill.

Mulli, through Sunrise Pharmaceuticals Limited and Chombe Foods Limited, sued government and claimed K3.1 billion as damages for losses during the July 2011 demonstrations in which 21 people were killed in Mzuzu, Blantyre and Lilongwe.

He is now seeking an additional K8 billion, a claim which is being heard at the High Court in Blantyre.

In another development, Mulli is suing the government or a K270 billion claim in damages for loss of business following government ban in 2012 restraining his companies from transacting with State agencies and departments. The claim is also facing a challenge from governance groups.

