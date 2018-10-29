Upcoming songstress Middien Kanyika launches ‘Zanga zilibwinino’ album

Malawi’s gospel music lovers in South Africa Sunday flocked to JCC City Church in Johannesburg to witness Middien Kanyika’s ‘Zanga Zilibwinino’ music album launch and she did not disappoint.

It was a show that pooled a variety of patronage and defied the odds as the youth, middle aged and the elderly together with members from the rainbow community formed part of the audience.

Recorded at Lobodo records by Damascus Phiri, some of the songs in the album like Dziko, Tumizani Mzimu, Wabadwa, Ndiwachifundo and Umboni among others are currently buzzing in different local radio station.

Speaking during the launch Kanyika thanked the multitude for gracing the occasion saying the patronage was beyond her expectations.

“I am very happy that you have come to support me, I don’t take this for granted, May good lord bless you all”, he said

On the next move, Kanyika said she is planning to re-launch the album in Malawi, if all goes well.

Commenting on her Music, the songbird stressed that the central message in the album is salvation and encouraging those who have lost hope.

“I sing about salvation, I would love to see people being saved after listening to my music and not only that I would also want to use my music in encouraging people who have lost hope”, she said

She added, “Malawians should expect great things from me and they should know that God has entrusted me with the message that will transform many people and I promise to spread the word of God using my talent across the continent.

During the launch Kanyika was supported by some Malawian Gospel artists including Farai Chazima Soko, Lyton Nandolo, Lizbk, Sarah Chambata, Esnart Soko, Anna Chimtengo among others.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :