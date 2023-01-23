Veteran broadcaster Kafumbi Njewa dies

January 23, 2023 Naomi Mkwanda Be the first to comment
Journalists in the country are mourning the death of veteran broadcaster Wilson Kafumbi Njewa who died on Saturday, aged 85.
His body will be laid to rest on Monday in Lilongwe.
Kafumbi Njewa once worked for Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) in the 1990s.

Kafumbi Njewa
Brandson Chaguza, his cousin said Njewa has succumbed to cancer.
“His death is a big blow to our family, we have lost a pillar,” said Chaguza.
MBC Director General, George Kasakula, has described Njewa as a humble man who always encouraged others to win.
“He was one of the many people that called me after I was appointed Director General of MBC wishing me well,” Kasakula said.
Tributes also continue to pour in from veteran broadcasters.
Steve Liwewe Banda who once worked with the late Njewa said he was one of the pioneers in preserving the Chichewa language and vocabulary on radio, and assisted in instilling language discipline among broadcasters.
Wilson Kafumbi Njewa, born on 2 February 1938, will be laid to rest on Monday 23 January 2023 at Area 18 Cemetery in Lilongwe.
He is survived by four children, ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
UTM fills crucial vacant positions ahead of 2025 polls

UTM has filled in crucial vacant positions in the party as the battle for the 2025 elections starts in earnest....

Close