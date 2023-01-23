Veteran broadcaster Kafumbi Njewa dies

Journalists in the country are mourning the death of veteran broadcaster Wilson Kafumbi Njewa who died on Saturday, aged 85.

His body will be laid to rest on Monday in Lilongwe.

Kafumbi Njewa once worked for Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) in the 1990s.

Brandson Chaguza, his cousin said Njewa has succumbed to cancer.

“His death is a big blow to our family, we have lost a pillar,” said Chaguza.

MBC Director General, George Kasakula, has described Njewa as a humble man who always encouraged others to win.

“He was one of the many people that called me after I was appointed Director General of MBC wishing me well,” Kasakula said.

Tributes also continue to pour in from veteran broadcasters.

Steve Liwewe Banda who once worked with the late Njewa said he was one of the pioneers in preserving the Chichewa language and vocabulary on radio, and assisted in instilling language discipline among broadcasters.

Wilson Kafumbi Njewa, born on 2 February 1938, will be laid to rest on Monday 23 January 2023 at Area 18 Cemetery in Lilongwe.

He is survived by four children, ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

