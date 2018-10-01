Veterans Kanyenda, Wadabwa salvage Wanderers’  title campaign

Veterans Esau Kanyenda and Peter Wadabwa were on spot as Mighty Be Forward Wanderers crushed Red Lions 4-1 at Kamuzu Stadium on Sunday September 30, putting the Nomads in some control of their campaign for the TNM Super League’s second position.

Following the victory, the Nomads have displaced Silver Strikers on the second slot.

Esau Kanyenda scored first in the 10th minute and that opener could have been cancelled out by Moses Nankhumba from the penalty that the soldiers won after Francis Mulimbika’s handball inside the forbidden area but it was saved by goalkeeper of the moment, Nenani Juwayo.

Thereafter Precious Sambani then set up Kanyenda who run with the ball inside Red Lions territory only to be stopped by Pearson Mphanje.

As the chances continued to fall in Wanderers’ way after the interval, they were not being utilised and Red Lions appeared to take encouragement from that as they surged forward.

But on counter attack, Kanyenda’s tap in the 20th minute was disallowed for offside. Red Lions tried to secure an equalizer but Loti Chawinga’s shot hit the post.

The Nomads went into recess leading 1-0 and soon after resumption, Wanderers’ Peter Wadabwa rifled an emphatic finish past Brighton Ngwenyama to make it 2-0.

Red Lions, who resorted to a physical game, lacked composure inside the box and a good example came in the 57th minute when Royal Bokosi shot wide with only goalkeeper Juwayo to beat.

Precious Sambani, who exchanged passes with Isaac Kaliati, then scored Wanderers’ third goal after bending a a nice shot outside the box.

The visitors looked lost as Wanderers dominated the match, especially on the midfield, where vetetan Joseph Kamwendo operated alongside Alfred Manyozo Jnr.

Wadabwa then doubled his tally in style just before 10 minutes into the final whistle, latching on to Sambani’s chip pass, which he flicked it over the head of approaching Ngwenyama and finished it with a delicate right foot touch into the net.

Wanderers went on the rampant then on as they displayed fantastic footbaĺl with Red Lions defence making silly blunders.

Wadabwa could have completed his hat-trick, but an effort deflected off Mphanje’s and went just wide.

Ngwenyama also was at his best as he parried off Isaac Kaliati’s long-range effort.

Changes were made from both sides as Red Lions brought in Boniface Kaulesi for Royal Bokosi and also introduced fresh legs from Mwambene while Wanderers substituted Nenani Juwayo for Richard Chipuwa with Kanyenda and Kamwendo paving the way for Francisco Madinga and Misheck Botomani.

Madinga went agonisingly close to getting his coveted fifth goal for Wanderers but his first-time 18-yard strike went wide.

In the added time, Red Lions pulled out a consolation goal through Moses Nankumba.

