Fire destroys 4 cars at Lake of Stars: Revellers unscatched

It has been established that a possible faulty electrical issue with a vehicle in the main car park caused a fire at Lake of Stars on Saturday night.

According to the organizers, high winds and simmering embers led to a secondary fire and four cars were destroyed in the incident.

Several other vehicles were moved away from the site as a precaution and the area was securely cordoned to prevent further damage.

“Thanks to the efficient collaboration of Lake of Stars security teams, the Malawi Defence Force and Kabumba Hotel the fire was quickly contained before becoming a major incident and without any injury or threat to life. We are extremely sorry that this has happened to impact what has otherwise been a fantastic festival so far.

“Our thoughts are with those whose cars and possessions have been damaged,” said Will Jameson, Lake of Stars Director.

In another development, the organizers had advised those without advanced tickets and wristbands not to travel to the festival.

