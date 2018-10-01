Unicaf University Malawi  appoints  ex- Mzuni vice chancellor  as new DVC

Unicaf University Malawi has appointed a new Deputy Vice Chancellor (DVC) for the University.

According to a statement issued on Friday in Lilongwe, the University has appointed Dr Robert Ridley as Vice Chancellor with immediate effect.

Dr Ridley served as Vice Chancellor at Mzuzu University of Malawi from 2013 to 2017 and is now the Deputy Vice Chancellor for Unicaf University Malawi.

The statemenrt indicated that previously Ridley was Pro Vice Chancellor at the University of Malawi.

It commended Ridley as a multi-feasted career which spans the sectors of academia, industry, international public health and diplomacy.

His academics expertise covers several sectors including malaria drug and vaccine research, public health, public private partnership and innovation among others.

It stated that Ridley authored over 100 scientific publications and generated several patent following an honour degree at Cambridge University and doctorate degree at Wolver Hampton in England.

Vice Chancellor of Unicaf University Malawi, Prof. Joseph Kuthemba Mwale said Ridley is proficient; he held several positions in the country and outside hence he deserves a very instrumental position for the University.

“He is very instrumental in establishing the medicine in Malaria, linking in university academics to pharmaceutical companies through the provision of research for the discovery and developments of antimalarial drugs just to say a few,” he recalled.

Mwale elaborates that Dr Ridley joined a special programme for Research and Training in Tropical Disease (TDR) in 2002 at the World Health Organisation in Geneva, where he was Director from 2004 to 2011.

“His work on special programme focused on the provision of research grants and capacity building in developing countries at the interface of university research evidence policy and implementation,” he explained.

Ridley said is prepared and consider advancing and reinforcing the University.

“I look forward to working with Unicaf University to help strengthening the sustainable developments of Malawi through quality higher education,” he promised.

Unicaf University is a Pan-African University that provides access to quality higher education approved and registered by the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) in Malawi.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :