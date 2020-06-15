Unicaf University pleads with Malawi ‘embrace online learning to meet demand for degrees’

Vice Chancellor for Unicaf University-Malawi Professor Kuthemba Mwale has appealed to Malawian students to embrace online learning to meet demands for degree and higher qualifications in tertiary education.

Mwale was speaking in Lilongwe during a media interface which Unicaf hosted.

He said there are more advantages in using online media than face-to-face interaction studies.

Giving exclusive presentation on the online learning, Unicaf Deputy Vice Chancellor, Dr Robert Ridley said Unicaf is committed to develop and achieve top-level e-teaching and learning and research within the Malawian (African) context.

“For the past several years we have been making a lot of progresses, we now have almost 3000 students , we have 24 programmes , and 11 of those are accredited we also receive accreditation by BAC .

“The most important thing we have graduates at the end of the course. Recently we have just graduated 350 students with Masters Degree through online graduation due to corona virus.” Ridley explained

Ridley said online learning is very important, saying even Cambridge University in United Kingdom has put all its programmes online due to the deadly Coronavirus.

He said online, a student can ask a question anytime without knocking on the door of the lecturer and get the answer.

Rdiley said all Degree programmes at Unicaf are accredited by National Council for Higher Education as well as British Accreditation Council (BAC).

Unicaf has online and blended learning delivery of local and internationally-recognised undergraduate and postgraduate degree programmes. It is committed to setting the agenda in online higher education

