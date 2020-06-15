Wanderers, Bullets yet to receive buses from Mutharika 

Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers are yet to receive the buses promised by President Peter Mutharika on Saturday at Nyambadwe Ground in Blantyre.

Mutharika assured the two teams to receive the buses same day on Saturday.

In his own words, Mutharika told the gathering that included Bullets and Wanderers players that ,“ Ma basiwo alipo, mutenga lero [the buses are ready, you will get them today].”

But both clubs have admitted that they are yet to receive the promised buses.

Nyasa Big Bullets administration manager,Albert Chigoga said they are yet to receive the bus and insist they are waiting a communication from the Office of the President.

“I am sure proper arrangements will be communicated on how the gift will be handed over,” he was quoted in the media.

Be Forward Wanderers General Secretary, Victor Maunde also said they are yet to receive their bus.

Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Francis Phiso told The Nation on Monday that he did not make a follow-up on the issue.

He was quoted as saying: “Check with the teams if they got the buses, but I do not think it was possible as there might be plans to make a formal handover. But they will get the buses.”

