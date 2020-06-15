Wanderers, Bullets yet to receive buses from Mutharika 

June 15, 2020 Nyasa Times Reporter 3 Comments

Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers are yet to receive the buses promised by President Peter Mutharika on Saturday at Nyambadwe Ground  in Blantyre.

Sports Minister, Francis Phiso  didn’t follow up -(c) Abel Ikiloni, Mana
Wanderers General Secretary, Victor Maunde  says not yet received the bys-(c) Abel Ikiloni, Mana (3)

Mutharika assured the two  teams to receive the buses same day on Saturday.

In his own words, Mutharika told the gathering that included Bullets and Wanderers players that ,“ Ma basiwo alipo, mutenga lero [the buses are ready, you will get them today].”

But both clubs have admitted that they are yet to receive the promised  buses.

Nyasa Big Bullets administration manager,Albert Chigoga said they are yet to receive the bus and insist they are waiting a communication from the Office of the President.

“I am sure proper arrangements will be communicated on how the gift will be handed over,” he was quoted in the media.

Be Forward Wanderers General Secretary, Victor Maunde also said they are yet to receive their bus.

Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Francis Phiso  told The Nation on Monday that he did not make a follow-up on the issue.

He was quoted as saying: “Check with the teams if they got the buses, but I do not think it was possible as there might be plans to make a formal handover. But they will get the buses.”

Nyekhwest .
Guest
Nyekhwest .

Maulle ndi Manoma dziwani kuti ma Bus amenewo sangapelekedwe in the near future iwalani. mungoyambapo kupanga raise ma funds a ma bus anu ndi ma stadium anu

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Lego
Guest
Lego

All along you did not know that it was a campaign tool?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Chenike Mei
Guest
Chenike Mei

That the problem munthgu ukakhala desperate to win votes, umangoyankhula zirizonse basi kui ukope anthu, vote UTMCP basi nothing else

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
