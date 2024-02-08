Vice-President Chilima to celebrate birthday with golf tournament

Vice-President Saulos Chilima has organised a golf tournament on Saturday at Lilongwe Golf Club to celebrate his 51st birthday anniversary.

Chilima has been an ardent golfer and played while working before joining frontline politics.

In a statement, the Office of the Vice-President has appreciated Lilongwe Golf Club for offering to host LGC the birthday golf.

“The Vice President is looking forward to the tournament. He is thankful to Lilongwe Golf Club for hosting this tournament in honour of the VP’s birthday. He is turning 51,” said the spokesperson for the Veep Pilirani Phiri.

On the other hand, Chilima’s caddie Christ Kachiguma, who is also national golf coach, said the Veep was geared for the competition.

“We are geared up to play well and win the tournament besides being his own [organised] event. Besides his limited time to practice on the golf course, his game is coming up nicely and we want to be on the podium for the prize,” he said.

Kachiguma said despite lacking practice matches he is a natural player who has “We didn’t really practice that much, because of time. But he is a natural player, he has been playing this game for years. We will use Saturday as our practice day to polish up the game,” added Kachiguma.

Chilima is an avid golfer and on multiple occasions have helped charity organisations raise funds through the golf tournament.

At least 120 golfers have registered to play the tournament.

