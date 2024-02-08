UTM says govt department don’t implement measures Chakwera speaks in SONA

February 8, 2024 Our reporter Be the first to comment

Tonse alliance partner UTM has claimed that government departments are too relaxed to implement solutions provided in the State of the Nation Address.

Njawala: Govt department don’t help

President Lazarus Chakwera is due to present the SONA in parliament this Friday, which is expected to address economic issues among other topics.

Speaking to MIJ radio today, Felix Njawala, spokesperson for UTM, expressed concern that although the SONA provides solutions to challenges, most of them are often not implemented.

Njawala attributed this to a lack of urgency among government departments when it comes to implementing what has been outlined in the SONA.

He emphasized that the SONA would be meaningful if all stakeholders were to dedicate themselves to their roles.

