Video demo to decrease null and void votes — MEC

In order to decrease the number of null and void votes on 21 May tripartite elections, Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), in conjunction with Ministry of Civic Education, is producing a demonstration video on voting process aimed at civic educating Malawian through television and video shows.

Speaking on Thursday during the shooting of the video at Demela Primary School in Salima District, MEC Commissioner Moffat Banda said the video shows Malawians the process of voting on the polling day it is part of civic education in preparation to the polls.

“We decided to collaborate with the Ministry of Civic Education because they are experts in producing videos meant for educating the masses while MEC is rendering technical support for the video demo so that Malawians should have the glimpse of how the voting process will be done on 21 May election,” he said.

He further said this year the Commission wants to make sure there is less number of null and void votes.

Deputy Director in the Ministry of Civic Education Dalitso Chikwembani said demonstration video plays an effective role in any civic education and that the Ministry believes the video demonstration of voting process will help MEC in achieving its intended goal.

“We are urging people to be interested in watching the demonstration video when it is finished to be beamed on all television stations so that everyone know all the stages when he or she reaches the polling center on 21 May elections,” he said.

MEC and Ministry of Civic education is working with Ministry of Information and Technology and National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Trust in the development and production of the demonstration video to make sure that 21 May tripartite elections are free, fair and transparent for every Malawian.

