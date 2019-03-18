Mzuzu City Council targets revenue from car traders

Mzuzu City Council (MCC) has unveiled plans to allocate imported car traders a designated place for selling cars to create a revenue stream from the same.

MCC Public Relations Officer McDonald Gondwe said in an interview that there is no designated marketing area for selling and buying of vehicles.

“We have not yet recognised a location for car traders in the city. We would like to learn from other cities on how they handle the business ,” Gondwe said.

He said plans are underway to ensure that the car dealers are provided with a designated area.

“We would like learn from other cities and see how that can work in Mzuzu. We are also looking forward to find place conducive for their business,” he said.

He further said most of the car traders have no business licenses.

“As such, the council does not collect any revenue from them,” he said.

One of the car traders, Selemani Hassan, said it is high time the council provided them with a suitable place so that customers can easily access the cars.

