Vigilant groups declares ‘war’ with DPP cadets over national IDs

September 25, 2018 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 6 Comments

Vigilant groups in Nkhata Bay have declared an all-out war with the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) notorious cadets whom the ruling party is sending to snatch national IDs from prospective voters.

Sanga: We are only getting those from DPP committees

Some leaders of the youthful vigilant groups in the district say they have now embarked on a hunt for the cadets whom they said are illegally collecting the national identity cards from vulnerable unsuspecting people in the district.

“The situation is worse at Mpamba but we will deal with them. We cannot fear the cadets just because they are in a ruling party. What they are doing is illegal,” said one of the vigilant groups.

He suspected the ruling party is collecting the national IDs to rig the 2019 highly contested elections.

Police spokesperson in Nkhata Bay Kondwani James refused to comment on the matter.

However, an emotional regional governor for the DPP in the north Kenneth Sanga said the party was merely identifying an electoral college for the party ahead of its primary polls which is expected to start in December.

“We are just getting 400 national IDs from each constituency from those who are in DPP committees who will form the electoral college during our primary elections,” he said.

He said the party will now use the national IDs as identification for its committee members who will form the electoral college.

The party says the primary elections will be held in secret ballot.

Post-truth
Guest
Post-truth

They want to produce fake voters ID from this information

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
11 minutes ago
Binnwell Kachikopa
Guest
Binnwell Kachikopa

DPP IS STUPID FOR SURE!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
36 minutes ago
Nalingula
Guest
Nalingula

MBAVA zimenezi zitofuna kubera ngati 2014.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Kyala
Guest
Kyala

But you don’t need to take their ids. You just check them on spot and return to owner on the spot. You don’t take them away. Something is fishy here.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
LEGO
Guest
LEGO

As far as i know identification of an ID is done at the same point and place not taking the ID of someone away.How can you identify and ID or someone while he/she is not there?That is a criminal case by snatching some ones ID.Sanga’s statement is unjustifiable

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Professional Simurai
Guest
Professional Simurai

DPP this is rubbish, you will lose next yr elections i can see the panicking, shameeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee, congrast to wise vigilants in NkHATA-BYA for piling pressure on these DPP thugs

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago

