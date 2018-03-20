Villagers storm Admarc land, Malawi police use tear gas to disperse mob: 7 arrested

Malawi Police in Chikhwawa threw tear-gas canisters on Monday to an angry mob of villagers who pelted stones at the law enforcers after they invaded Mapelera Admarc depot land, claiming the government snatched it from them

without consent.

Officer in Charge for Chikhwawa Police Dave Chingwalu confirmed the incident, saying seven villagers, including a woman, have been arrested for the fracas.

Chingwalu however said no one was injured during the 20 minute running battles between the police, who were armed with guns and the villagers, who were armed with stones.

“We managed to calm the situation. The situation is now under control,” he said.

He advised villagers to avoid resorting to violence whenever they wanted to have their voices heard.

“People should avoid taking the law into their own hands. There are many legal ways which they can seek redress when they feel their rights have been tramped upon,” said the officer in charge.

Reports indicate the office of the district commissioner will engage traditional and other leaders on the matter to find a lasting solution to the villagers’ grievances.

