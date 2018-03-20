Chatinkha appears at govt function, says not yet joined DPP

March 20, 2018

Former close aide to Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera on Monday appeared at a government function in Salima presided over by President Peter Mutharika just weeks after she withdrew her membership
from the main opposition party.

Chatinkha (left) and Uladi Mussa at DPP Salima rally

DPP members with Uladi Mussa from PP who have joined him in ruling party at the the rally at Salima LEA School ground

Chatinkha Chidzanja Nkhoma, who played a crucial role for Chakwera and MCP in the run up to the 2014 general election, attended the ground breaking ceremony for the Africa-China Ginnery Factory in Salima.

This heightened speculation that she had now joined the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) after accusing her former party president Chakwera of dictatorship and political intolerance.

Chatinkha, former Peoples Party acting president Uladi Mussa and former MCP executive member Friday Jumbe were the centre of attraction at the ceremony.

President Peter Mutharika formally introduced Mussa and Jumbe to the DPP supporters at the ceremony.

Chatinkha however told reporters she had not joined the DPP.

“I am here as a cotton farmer, I was invited to grace this function as a cotton farmer, I have not joined the DPP,” she said.

She likened her presence at the function to that of Lucius Banda, a ‘rebel’ United Democratic Front (UDF) legislator whom she said attends MCP functions where he performs with his band.

Mussa, who was spotted in blu regalia, brought with him some Peoples Party women who were dressed in PP colours and Mutharika told them to change to DPP regalia if they wanted.

Mutharika said the DPP door was open for any opposition member who wanted to join the ruling party.

Central
Central
Mimbulu yonse kuonekela poyera…………………………………………………….. mumati mutani! Nanga mumafuna mupusitse ndani! Apatu mwapusa nokha……..! Pano muti chiani tsopano, paja mumakana kuti ndinu a DPP koma kumanamizila kuti ndinu a MCP!! Ana a njoka inu, and you don’t have morals………………………………………. Mulowa zipani zingati? Why being pompous for nothing! Mpakana chipani ndi cha bambo anga!! Eeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee mwayesa munda…………….. wa kwanu! Chipani cha MCP ndichosiyana ndi DPP, UDF and PP. MCP ndi ya mamembala ake pamene zinazi eni ake ndi aku banja………………………….. basitu ndi chifukwa utsogoleri ndi nkhani ya ku magazi! Kuteroko a change golo awonanso zija zowalanda galimoto muja zidachitkira akupereka ma certificate… Read more »
27 minutes 39 seconds ago
kaka ni dada
kaka ni dada

Mbava zimadziwana kolowela

1 hour 10 minutes ago
sabwe
sabwe

A land lady mwathawa munyumba mwanu momwe, zoopsa izi koma mwalakwitsa chimodzi mwalaura dziko pakuyatsa chovala chomwe mmodzi mwa anthu omwe adzakuvoterani mukanatha kumupatsa kuti avale ngati momwe anyamata akachaso amavalira ma t shirt azipani zosiyana siyana akamamwa bibida, koma zomwe mwachita zija yandikiranani ndi mulungu wanu, chifukwa akulangani mukachita masewera, lino ndi dziko zabwino sizimakhalitsa, amakhalitsa ndimabvuto ngati omwe mwawayambawo. Zikomo kwambiri mayi chatinkha ambuye akutsogolereni komwe muyendako koma dziwani kuti ena ali pa umphawi wadzaoneni kwakuti mukuotcha nsalu zija amalira kuti akanandipatsa ine mayiwa.

1 hour 18 minutes ago
James
James

Sitimanama able. Anthuwa anapatsidwa ndalama. Mumati adya chani.

2 hours 28 minutes ago
#DzukaniAmalawi
#DzukaniAmalawi
Why is it that our political leaders aren’t retiring from politics. Are our youth really that bad and disfranchised that they can’t wipe their own noses. Where is the Youth League, which is supposed to be the pipeline for future leaders. Can the old, wasted political leaders please stand aside and make way for the young blood. Malawi will never prosper, if leaders who resist change and still hack the old ways of doing things, are allowed to lead the nation. They are typically too proud, too stubborn and too blind to change, at a time when Malawi as a… Read more »
2 hours 31 minutes ago
girl girl
girl girl

a female nkholokolo joins armed robbers, thieves. it appears she will make a good thief, very serious….

2 hours 33 minutes ago
santana
santana

Salima, Ntcheu, Kasungu and Nkhotakota are in the Central Region where MCP claims to be its stronghold.

2 hours 36 minutes ago
Wanjiku
Wanjiku

Santana, so what ?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Binnwell Kachikopa
Binnwell Kachikopa

And msanje is in the central region again inu a satana! So you can talk nuisance with those expired politicians? Your old professor is 80+ and you still believe because of cashgate people should go for that lost memoried old professor? Yet we are always leaving in darkness as if we dont have brains? Or you want Malawians to think abnormally like your old very ordinary professor? Bless for hard times, dpps end is nigh, prepare for either suicide or migration because truth will very soon prevail and you will curse the day you were born.

1 hour 53 minutes ago

