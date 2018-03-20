Chatinkha appears at govt function, says not yet joined DPP

Former close aide to Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera on Monday appeared at a government function in Salima presided over by President Peter Mutharika just weeks after she withdrew her membership
from the main opposition party.
Chatinkha Chidzanja Nkhoma, who played a crucial role for Chakwera and MCP in the run up to the 2014 general election, attended the ground breaking ceremony for the Africa-China Ginnery Factory in Salima.
This heightened speculation that she had now joined the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) after accusing her former party president Chakwera of dictatorship and political intolerance.
Chatinkha, former Peoples Party acting president Uladi Mussa and former MCP executive member Friday Jumbe were the centre of attraction at the ceremony.
President Peter Mutharika formally introduced Mussa and Jumbe to the DPP supporters at the ceremony.
Chatinkha however told reporters she had not joined the DPP.
“I am here as a cotton farmer, I was invited to grace this function as a cotton farmer, I have not joined the DPP,” she said.
She likened her presence at the function to that of Lucius Banda, a ‘rebel’ United Democratic Front (UDF) legislator whom she said attends MCP functions where he performs with his band.
Mussa, who was spotted in blu regalia, brought with him some Peoples Party women who were dressed in PP colours and Mutharika told them to change to DPP regalia if they wanted.
Mutharika said the DPP door was open for any opposition member who wanted to join the ruling party.
Mbava zimadziwana kolowela
A land lady mwathawa munyumba mwanu momwe, zoopsa izi koma mwalakwitsa chimodzi mwalaura dziko pakuyatsa chovala chomwe mmodzi mwa anthu omwe adzakuvoterani mukanatha kumupatsa kuti avale ngati momwe anyamata akachaso amavalira ma t shirt azipani zosiyana siyana akamamwa bibida, koma zomwe mwachita zija yandikiranani ndi mulungu wanu, chifukwa akulangani mukachita masewera, lino ndi dziko zabwino sizimakhalitsa, amakhalitsa ndimabvuto ngati omwe mwawayambawo. Zikomo kwambiri mayi chatinkha ambuye akutsogolereni komwe muyendako koma dziwani kuti ena ali pa umphawi wadzaoneni kwakuti mukuotcha nsalu zija amalira kuti akanandipatsa ine mayiwa.
Sitimanama able. Anthuwa anapatsidwa ndalama. Mumati adya chani.
a female nkholokolo joins armed robbers, thieves. it appears she will make a good thief, very serious….
Salima, Ntcheu, Kasungu and Nkhotakota are in the Central Region where MCP claims to be its stronghold.
Santana, so what ?
And msanje is in the central region again inu a satana! So you can talk nuisance with those expired politicians? Your old professor is 80+ and you still believe because of cashgate people should go for that lost memoried old professor? Yet we are always leaving in darkness as if we dont have brains? Or you want Malawians to think abnormally like your old very ordinary professor? Bless for hard times, dpps end is nigh, prepare for either suicide or migration because truth will very soon prevail and you will curse the day you were born.