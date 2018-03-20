Jubilee University launched in Malawi: Determined to offer relevant programmes, transform citizens

Jubilee University—one of the latest private universities in the country that was unveiled by Vice President Saulos Chilima—says it feels duty bound to offer programmes that are not only relevant but can also in making sure that students in the country and beyond attain maturity.

The university is a brainchild of late Justice Maxon Mbendera, a revered judge and former Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson.

According to Dr Ida Mbendera, the vice chancellor, the university will fill the gap in the market by offering specialised programmes to mature, in-career students and school leavers.

“Jubilee University has designed programmes around the needs and characteristics of individuals who didn’t have the chance at first instance to earn a degree, generally referred to as mature students; as well as school leavers,” said Mbendera.

According to her, late Mbendera wanted to contribute towards the development of young people in Malawi by interacting with them positively through higher education.

“He viewed such interaction as an opportunity to influence the future leaders of our society. He was excited about the university and worked extremely hard to get the university ready for launching,” added Mbendera.

Nyasa Times understands that Jubilee University is still going through the accreditation process by the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE).

“We are not rushing into anything. We are following each and every step for the sake of excellence,” she said.

There are currently no full-time students, Nyasa Times learnt, until the whole registration process is achieved

