US survey hits at political interference for Escom, Egenco inefficiencies

March 20, 2018 Owen Khamula -Nyasa Times 4 Comments

US sponsored survey has revealed that state electricity companies, Escom and Egenco are inefficient in their operations because of political interferences.

Mituka: Load shedding will be reduced

Grace Simwaka, head of energy sector reforms at Millennium Challenge Account (MCA) has told journalists in Lilongwe that the two companies can only operate effectively and efficiently if their boards are hired on merit.

The law allows the President to appoint anyone, including party supporters and sympathisers to the board of the statutory corporations.

“We have talked to the authorities on how best to make Escom and Egenco independent so that they are efficient and effective,” said Simwaka.

The survey results come at a time when the country is facing severe power cuts despite the fact that this is a rainy season.

Escom and Egenco officials say the situation has been worsened by the fact that the south has been without rains for weeks.

The officials however say the government has now allowed to increase the water flow at Liwonde Barrage by 20 per cent, saying this would improve the situation.

Escom public relations officer George Mituka said the load shedding for ordinary homes will be reduced to four hours a day whilst for industrial sites will be restricted for one day in a week.

Principal Secretary for the Department of Water Nyandule Phiri confirmed the government has nodded to the increase of water flow by 20 per cent to allow the generation of the hydro power.

4 Comments on "US survey hits at political interference for Escom, Egenco inefficiencies"

CIVIL SERVANT
Guest
CIVIL SERVANT

SHITHOLE country

1 hour 15 minutes ago
James
Guest
James

True, our problem is politics. Let me talk as a prophet that this problem will continue till we change the way we are doing our politics. Though our leaders claim to be educated they know nothing. They appoint people to lead ESCOM who do not know everything. We can’t depend on generators to have electricity. All clever nations are now going solar. Unfortunately tikumawombera manja zazi. Before the arrival of generators we were told that these problems will be history. Chifukwa chake tizalira Kamuzu ndi Bingu mpaka kalekale. Enawa ayi poti nawonso analengedwa ndi Mulungu koma mavuto alipo.

2 hours 31 minutes ago
Mbuyawo
Guest
Mbuyawo

Can you elaborate more on political interference. This is poor reporting by an incompetent reporter.

2 hours 52 minutes ago
#DzukaniAmalawi
Guest
#DzukaniAmalawi
Mbuyawo……..Malawi is currently operating politics of patronage and stomachs. The president of any party is compelled to reward those that supported and voted them into power. The same applies when political parties are voted into government. Cabinet ministers are appointed based on patronage and loyalty to their leaders, and not necessarily on merit or competence. Unfortunately the current government has only 20 cabinet posts, which means that some of loyal party members have to be rewarded with positions somewhere, and they end up getting appointed in various positions, including boards and executive positions in parastatals/govt departments. It is also an… Read more »
1 hour 58 minutes ago

