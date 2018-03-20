US survey hits at political interference for Escom, Egenco inefficiencies

US sponsored survey has revealed that state electricity companies, Escom and Egenco are inefficient in their operations because of political interferences.
Grace Simwaka, head of energy sector reforms at Millennium Challenge Account (MCA) has told journalists in Lilongwe that the two companies can only operate effectively and efficiently if their boards are hired on merit.
The law allows the President to appoint anyone, including party supporters and sympathisers to the board of the statutory corporations.
“We have talked to the authorities on how best to make Escom and Egenco independent so that they are efficient and effective,” said Simwaka.
The survey results come at a time when the country is facing severe power cuts despite the fact that this is a rainy season.
Escom and Egenco officials say the situation has been worsened by the fact that the south has been without rains for weeks.
The officials however say the government has now allowed to increase the water flow at Liwonde Barrage by 20 per cent, saying this would improve the situation.
Escom public relations officer George Mituka said the load shedding for ordinary homes will be reduced to four hours a day whilst for industrial sites will be restricted for one day in a week.
Principal Secretary for the Department of Water Nyandule Phiri confirmed the government has nodded to the increase of water flow by 20 per cent to allow the generation of the hydro power.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
True, our problem is politics. Let me talk as a prophet that this problem will continue till we change the way we are doing our politics. Though our leaders claim to be educated they know nothing. They appoint people to lead ESCOM who do not know everything. We can’t depend on generators to have electricity. All clever nations are now going solar. Unfortunately tikumawombera manja zazi. Before the arrival of generators we were told that these problems will be history. Chifukwa chake tizalira Kamuzu ndi Bingu mpaka kalekale. Enawa ayi poti nawonso analengedwa ndi Mulungu koma mavuto alipo.
Can you elaborate more on political interference. This is poor reporting by an incompetent reporter.