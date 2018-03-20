Neno tragedy! Three children suffocate to death in locked vehicle

Three chidren, two of them twins, have died in Neno after they accidentally locked themselves in a stationary vehicle.

Neno police spokesperson, Raphael Kaliati, said the three children, aged nine and below, left their homes on Saturday and were later found dead after 24 hours in a stationary car.

He said the car had all windows closed to the brim and all doors closed.

“Postmortem has shown that the three children died due to suffocation, they stayed in the vehicle for long hours without proper air,” said Kaliati.

The twins were Peter and Paul Mithi and the third child was Lonjezo children die in locked vehicle who all came from Chisesa village in Chief Mlauli’s area in Neno.

The police is therefore asking parents to always enquire the whereabouts of their children.

“The children might have been shouting for help but they could not be heard because all the windows were closed,” said Kaliati.

Kaliati ruled out foul play in the deaths.

