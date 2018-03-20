Neno tragedy! Three children suffocate to death in locked vehicle

March 20, 2018 Owen Khamula -Nyasa Times 4 Comments

Three chidren, two of them twins, have died in Neno after they accidentally locked themselves in a stationary vehicle.

3 children suffocate in locked car

Neno police spokesperson, Raphael Kaliati, said the three children, aged nine and below, left their homes on Saturday and were later found dead after 24 hours in a stationary car.

He said the car had all windows closed to the brim and all doors closed.

“Postmortem has shown that the three children died due to suffocation, they stayed in the vehicle for long hours without proper air,” said Kaliati.

The twins were Peter and Paul Mithi and the third child was Lonjezo children die in locked vehicle who all came from Chisesa village in Chief Mlauli’s area in Neno.

The police is therefore asking parents to always enquire the whereabouts of their children.

“The children might have been shouting for help but they could not be heard because all the windows were closed,” said Kaliati.

Kaliati ruled out foul play in the deaths.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

Leave a Reply

4 Comments on "Neno tragedy! Three children suffocate to death in locked vehicle"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Noxy
Guest
Noxy

So sad May Their Soul Rest In Erternal Peace

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
14 minutes 54 seconds ago
Happy Botha
Guest
Happy Botha

How I wish the reporter stated more facts 1. How did the children find themselves all in the car 2. Can we assume its a family car? Car was stationary & unlocked ? Such good stories should be answering reasonable questions that may arise! I beg to move.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
35 minutes 13 seconds ago
Chiko
Guest
Chiko

This story doesn’t add up. Where was the car, at home? How did the children get into the car? So the parents didn’t even bother about the whereabouts of their children for 24 hours. Strange.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
47 minutes 4 seconds ago
Emmanuel
Guest
Emmanuel

Man Chiko! your observations are quite clear,one can not understand how this happened,mmmm??

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
31 minutes 16 seconds ago

More From Nyasatimes