Malawi pastor says dialogue reducing discrimination and violence against homosexuals

Chairperson for Malawi Network of Religious Leaders Living with or Personally Affected with HIV and Aids (MANERELA)-Mangochi Branch Pastor Gamaliyele has admitted that dialogue meetings between religious leaders and members of the LGBTI persons have tremendously helped in reducing discrimination and violenve against members of the LGBTI community.

The servant of God disclosed this recently in Mangochi at a meeting MANERELA organised between the Clergy and members of the LGBTI with funding from Arcus Foundation.

According to Pastor Gamaliyele, previously there have been increased cases of discrimination and violation of human rights for the LGBTI persons and other minority groups.

“Discrimination against LGBTI persons has been on the rise in Mangochi and Malawi at large and has been fuelled by faith community but the coming in of the project ‘Building LGBTI Inclusive Faith Communities in Malawi has helped to reduce such cases” said Gamaliyele.

“I am glad to report that we in Malawi we have LGBTI confirming congregarion in some Churches here a thing which was not common,” he added

He further revealed that Religious Leaders are now fully able to understand Sexuality and Sexual Orientation and challenges that the LGBTI’s face.

The pastor said it is paramount to treat each other fairly regardless of race, tribe, colour, sexual orientations among others.

On their part, MANERELA Project Officers Harold Kachepatsonga and Allies Mwachande said it is unfortunate that LGBTI persons are excessively offended and regarded as the biggest sinners. “It is important that these violating LGBTI are often defended on the grounds of culture or religion. By the way, which culture or religion in the world has discrimination and violence as its value?” wondered Kachepatsonga.

Adding on Kachepatsonga’s sentiments, Mwachande said MABERELA exist and will continue to fight Stigma, Shame, Descrimination, Denial, Inaction and Misaction.

“Therefore, we will not allow anyone to be descriminated vecause of his or her sexual orientation or gender identity. This is unacceptable and wrong and we are therefore advise faith leaders not to be on fore front promoting discrimination” said Mwachande while begging all Malawians to leave together in peace and for the betterment of the

country.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :