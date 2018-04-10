Violence breaks out at Milonde ward as low turn up characterises by-election

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) youths on Tuesday descended on the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) supporters who came to vote at Milonde Ward in Mulanje South East Constituency where a by-election has taken place.

DPP Regional Governor for the South, Charles Mchacha and MCP Deputy Secretary General, Elsenhower Mkaka have confirmed about the violence.

“Yes it is true that there has been violence in Mulanje in fact they have been there for some days now,” said Mkaka.

Mkaka said MCP has lodged official complaint to Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) on the intimidation and also on the tension that arose during the Easter period when youths donning DPP clothes pulled down the opposition party’s flags.

MCP Southern Region Publicity Secretary, Blessings Chilembwe said the DPP Cadets have hacked Prudence Ngoma and is now in hospital.

In an interview Mchacha said it’s true that there are violence in Mulanje but could say whether DPP members were responsible for the attacks of Ngoma.

“As am speaking to you am driving there to see myself what is on the ground,” Said Mchacha.

In her message on the by-elections delivered Monday, MEC chairperson Jane Ansa assured all participating voters of a secure voting system as there will be presence of security personnel at all the centres.

Meanwhile, low turn up has characterized local government by elections in Mulanje in what observers say is as a result of high levels of political violence.

However, in Malindi Ward in Mangochi North East Constituency, polls experienced one of the highest turn outs.

Few people trickled to voting centres in Milonde. Poll observers and polling centre officials doubted if half of the registered 18000 voters would cast their votes

The by-elections follow deaths last year of office-bearers—John Saidi Macollera from Malindi Ward who died on December 1 and Felix Majawa of Milonde Ward who passed away on December 12.

In Malindi Ward, four candidates, including People’s Party’s (PP) Hassan Chikuta, MCP’s Ambrose Benford Hamisi, United Democratic Front’s Kassim Abiewa Limamu and George Mayamiko Chiwaula, an independent candidate, are in contention for the local government seat. However, the ruling DPP has not fielded any candidate in the Malindi Ward by-election.

However, Milonde Ward has five candidates that include DPP’s Mike Skinner, MCP’s Donata Nyanga and three independent candidates; Mavuto Lackson Michael, Leo Roy Pangani and Cidreck Dickies Somanje.

