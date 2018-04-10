Takulandirani Malawi tourism expo secures K50m sponsorship, says Minister Mussa

Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism Henry Mussa has revealed that the Takulandirani Malawi International Tourism Expo has secured a total sponsorship valued at K 50 million.

He was speaking in Lilongwe at a news conference held to officially announce the state of preparedness ahead of the expo, adding that the K50 million has so far been secured towards the event in form of support towards hosting of international buyers and media, advertising and publicity of the event, internet connectivity at the event and ground transport.

Mussa added that the total budget for the Expo was pegged at K 190 million part of which is from Tourism Marketing Fund and the rest is from sponsors.

He added that this year’s edition is expected to be better as it has attracted over 130 local and regional exhibitors which represents 48 per cent increase over last year’s figure of 88 local and international exhibitors.

The Minister said so far over 150 exhibitors have registered for the 2018 Expo, representing over 100 per cent increase from last year.

“The Exhibitors have registered on the 2018 Expo coming from various sectors such as Tourism and hospitality, travel, financial sector, health, telecommunications, training institutions, among others,” he said

The Expo which will take place at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) from April 26 to 28, 2018 among other things will have business to business days, and a public day for the public, including families and children, to visit the Expo and appreciate tourist products and the importance of tourism to the country’s economy.

The Takulandirani Expo which was inaugurated in 2017 is aimed at enhancing the country’s tourism sector by creating a platform for engagement and exchange of knowledge, business opportunities, skills and best practices among various local industry players as well as international and regional players under one roof.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :