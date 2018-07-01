VIP To God questions Malawi Independence Day celebrations in single ‘Cry Babies’

Lilongwe based rapper VIP To God has released his 2018 first single titled “Cry Babies” in which he is questioning the basis of celebrating Independence Day on 6 July.

“U ain’t independent when your mind ain’t free, word to dead presidents, let’s get free/ Free from corruption, free from poverty, free yourself from mental slavery/ In this trying times we face our adversary, media feeding us with propaganda yet we still celebrate anniversary.

“Lest we forget, children died at the Stadium, Lest we forget, Malawi mourned on this day,” the rapper is heard rapping in song.

According to the rapper, “Cry Babies” is a non-partisan song, saying he is not targeting any political grouping or individual.

“I am simply questioning on what basis do we celebrate independence. Are we really independent when Malawi still depends on donor aid? Most Malawians still depend on the culture of handouts. The big man syndrome still affects us. In my view, we are still not independent,” he observed.

Produced by Venom, “Cry Babies” is a song which summarizes global issues ranging from politics, social-economic to environmental issues.

“I feel like Malawi operates as an island forgetting that we are living in a global village. Often times, we tend to ignore global issues such as economy, politics and environment. I believe artists should express themselves regardless of boundaries,” he explained.

“Cry Babies” is the first of a series of singles to released before his yet to be titled EP drops this year.

VIP To God is a member of the now defunct Maximum Sentence rap group.

The group released its first mixtape titled ‘Hidden Faces’ in 2008. The mixtape produced hit songs such as ‘U make me feel’ and ‘Story of my life’.

Under the moniker K-Bonnie, released a mixtape called “Spiral of Silence” in 2009. In 2010, K-Bonnie released a mixtape titled “Blind Deaf Dumb” which featured Theo Thomson, The Nameless, Young Kay, Maximum Sentence and Revolver.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :