Virus pandemic delays ordination of Malawi priests

The impact of Covid-19 pandemic has not spared the church. It has delayed ordination of priests in many dioceses including Lilongwe and Blantyre Archdioceses.

Ordination of priests in the two archdioceses has been delayed by at least six months. The ordination will take place in December this year instead of July. Usually ordinations take place in July.

Both archdioceses have confirmed the ordination on December 12, 2020.

Preparations for the ceremony in July were suspended when Government suspended schools forcing learners to go back home as a preventive measure for the pandemic. The suspension also forced deacons to suspend final classes before the ordination.

Now preparations are underway in the two archdioceses for the ceremony on December 12, 2020.

“The Pastoral Office has been asked to communicate that ordination to priesthood of our Deacons shall be held on December 12. Announcements must commence in all parishes,” reads communication from the Pastoral Office of the Blantyre Archdiocese which is headed by Fr. Alfred Chaima.

The ordination in Blantyre will be combined with silver jubilee for some priests.

“That silver jubilee celebrations for our dear priests and Religious will be done on the same day, December 12,” reads the communication.

Nyasa Times understands that those celebrating the silver jubilee are Fathers Charles Manyenje, Ignatius Gazani and Peter Phiri.

Covid-19 continues to wreak havoc in the world with Malawi registering 185 deaths and 5,971 confirmed cases so far.

