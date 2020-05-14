Vitumbiko to go at K3.5 million – Eagles

Blue Eagles Football Club has said contract for its midfielder, Vitumbiko Kumwenda, should be bought at K3.5 million if he is to leave the club.

Kumwenda expressed interest to leave the club sometime back and wrote the club about his leave although there were some months remaining on his contract.

He went on to Be Forward Wanderers where he signed a three-year contract but the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) ruled that he flouted procedures in joining Wanderers. He was therefore told to go back to Blue Eagles and discuss the issue before engaging in a clean transfer deal.

When Kumwenda and his manager Amakhosi Jere met Blue Eagles officials, he made it clear that he wanted to leave and was told to put his wish in writing.

In response to the player’s wish to leave the club, Blue Eagles has told the player to apologize to the club and buy his remaining contract at K3.5 million.

Vice Secretary for Blue Eagles, William Nkhoma, said the money they have said is the true value for the player that they have groomed from a scratch to a star.

“We have told them that they will buy the remaining contract. This is the value that the club has arrived at after thorough calculations. This is even very fair for a player we groomed over the years to become a star,” explained Nkhoma.

Kumwenda’s manager says he will comment later on the matter.

