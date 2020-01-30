Voter apathy hits Lilongwe south by-election

Low turn out has hit the Lilongwe south constituency by-election as by noon, a few voters turned up in polling centres to cast their vote.

However, election officials were upbeat that more voters would turn up this afternoon as people might have been in their gardens in the morning.

All polling stations opened on time at six in the morning and so far, the voting process is going on smoothly.

The polling centres closes at six in the evening and results are expected to be announced on Friday.

Five aspiring parliamentary candidates are battling it all but the real battle is between ruling Democratic Progressive Party candidate Frank Mazizi and Malawi Congress Party’s Peter Dimba.

Dimba is expected to win.

