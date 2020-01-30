16-year-old Malawian scoops position one in Southa Africa IGCSE examination results

A 16 years old Malawian, Jerome Sibande, has scooped position one in overall results of 2019 high school Cambridge International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) examinations in South Africa, beating candidates from all 8 South African IGCSE curriculum schools.

Sibande scored six A* and three As in nine subjects he wrote in IGCSE examinations.

He is number one and the top student the whole of South Africa in Chemistry, Mathematics and Accounting and only second in Physics, Computer Science and Economics becoming overall the best student in all examination results.

Jerome is based at International School of South Africa (ISSA), an international high school with students from South Africa, Mozambique, Lesotho, Malawi, Botswana, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Zambia and Namibia.

Announcing the results in the school hall on Monday, 27th January, 2020, the school said they were very happy with academic achievements of Jerome Sibande.

Born on 20th June, 2003 in Zomba, Jerome started school at Aga Khan Mzizima High School in Dar es Salaam in Tanzania where he was staying with his parents and moved to Phoenix International School in Blantyre, where he completed primary school education and where he was also overall top student at the end of his primary school in 2014 before moving to ISSA the same year.

He is the first born son of Louis Sibande, a Finance Investment Executive at NICO Holdings and Mrs Dilys Sibande who works at Malawi-Liverpool Wellcom Trust in Blantyre.

The parents worked in Tanzania before moving back to Malawi.

International School of South Africa (ISSA) is privately owned, known for world class education, has about 700 high school students where close to 100 are said to be Malawians.

These Malawians are said to be children of corporate executives and top business men in Blantyre, Lilongwe, Zomba and Mzuzu.

The Cambridge Examination Board from United Kingdom which administers IGCSE examinations in the world are expected to honor Jerome Sibande and other achievers at an international ceremony to be held in Johannesburg between February and March, 2020.

