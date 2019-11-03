Voting materials for postponed Lilongwe by-election arrive, to be kept in Blantyre

Voting materials for the postponed by-election election in Lilongwe south constituency arrived in the country on Friday from Dubai through Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe.

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah said at the airport the materials, including ballot papers, would be kept in Blantyre until the time of the election.

MEC postponed the by-election in the constituency following violence and threats to lives of members of staff and commissioners of MEC.

However, the by-election for local government in Kasungu goes ahead on November 5.

MEC chief elections officer Sam Alufandika said campaign period for the Kasungu by-election closed at 6am on Sunday.

He said all those found campaigning outside the campaign window will face the law.

