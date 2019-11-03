Voting materials for postponed Lilongwe by-election arrive, to be kept in Blantyre

November 3, 2019 Owen Khamula -Nyasa Times 2 Comments

Voting materials for the postponed by-election election in Lilongwe south constituency arrived in the country on Friday from Dubai through Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe.

Ansah says Voting materials for Lilongwe by-election will be kept in Blantyre

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah said at the airport the materials, including ballot papers, would be kept in Blantyre until the time of the election.

MEC postponed the by-election in the constituency following violence and threats to lives of members of staff and commissioners of MEC.

However, the by-election for local government in Kasungu goes ahead on November 5.

MEC chief elections officer Sam Alufandika said campaign period for the Kasungu by-election closed at 6am on Sunday.

He said all those found campaigning outside the campaign window will face the law.

Listen
Listen

Dubai is a bad name as far as elections are concerned. Please cancel any contract with that firm, it caused mayhem.

Moya
Moya

This is exactly where everything starts going wrong and some ballot papers start going missing and duplicates made. Why did u hurry to purchase before sorting ur house in order first MEC? Is someone getting a bribe from the printers? This country is a hard nut to crack

