VP Chilima says Christian Literature Action in Malawi instrumental in development

Vice-President Saulos Klaus Chilima has commended Christian Literature Action in Malawi (Claim) Mabuku for being instrumental in spiritual development of the Christian community in Malawi and beyond.

Chilima made the remarks yesterday in Blantyre during commemoration of Claim Mabuku 50th Anniversary

“Claim Mabuku is an important partner to government. You have been instrumental in spiritual development of the Christian community in Malawi and beyond.

“In addition to that, you complement the value chain from authors, editors, illustrators and designers and sustain business of printers and book sellers. You have, therefore, been instrumental in promoting talent,” he said.

The Veep further said the contribution that Claim is making towards socio-economy of the country, through employment of people, cannot be underrated.

“Claim also provides employment to 60 full-time staff members and engages over 1 000 sellers who receive sales commission,” he added.

Chilima, therefore, asked the company to reflect back on their 50 years journey and continue being on the right track while focusing on the future.

Claim Mabuku board chairperson Rev. Brian Kamwendo said the occasion is worth celebrating because God has allowed them to witness the 50th anniversary of an organisation that has contributed tremendously to the growth of Christianity in post-independence Malawi as well as to the national agenda.

He gave special recognition to the government of Malawi for creating a conducive environment in which Claim has been conducting its business.

“The government has continually given us a chance to participate in building the nation through disseminating knowledge, values, skills and attitudes through the literature that we publish,” said Rev Kamwendo.

The ceremony started with an official opening of the refurbished Claim Mabuku building along Sir Glyn Jones Road by the Vice-President before proceeding to Kamuzu Upper Stadium where there was a worship service themed ‘Thus far the Lord has helped us’.

Over the years, Claim Mabuku has diversified its product range to include educational books. The publishing house has published over 153 secondary schools titles in technical drawing, woodwork, metalwork, creative arts, home economics, physical education, history and social studies, among other subjects

