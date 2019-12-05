VP Chimulirenji says more Malawians face hunger: Promises relief food

Vice President Everton Chimulurenji, who is also Minister responsible for Disaster Management Affairs, has said government us reassessing the number of needy people who are food insecure but appealed to all Malawians not to panic, saying the government has put in place mechanisms to assist them.

Chimulirenji said this Wednesday at Chakhaza primary school in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Chakhaza in Dowa during a visit to appreciate the ongoing national food distribution exercise to food insecure households.

The Veep assured that no one will die of hunger as government, through the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (Dodma) will reach out to more people who are food insecure.

“I understand that the Mvac [Malawi Vulnerability Assessment] report was done in June and the number of thise that need food [aid] has increased. Government through Dodma will assess the situation,” said Chimulirenji.

“Government will distribute 129 metric tonnes, about 162,580 bags of 50 kg each [valued at K1.79 billion ] to food insecure households in the entire 28 districts of the country by the end of December 2019. DODMA on the other side will distribute maize plus money to households till the end of March next year,” he disclosed.

During the function Member of Parliament for Dowa North for opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Enos Kanyerere Chitatanga turned up for the function where he requested government to increase number of bags in food distribution exercise.

Chitatanga pleaded with the Vice President that his constituents risk dying of hunger if not assisted in good time.

“We are asking government to help people of Dowa North. As you are aware that the Mvac report indicates that 22 000 people faces acute shortage of food,” he said.

He then asked DoDma to increase the volume of maize being targeted in the area.

During the function T/A Chakhaza commended Government for the relief items.

T/A Chakhaza asked government to revisit the figures of the beneficiaries saying almost each household in his area is food insecure.

He commended government for considering Dowa district to be among districts to benefit on the “Once off Maize Distribution Exercise” saying he was glad that his area was chosen first to benefit in the district.

According to Dowa DADO, Aaron Kachimela over 4,900 households would benefit from the food distribution exercise in the district with 1,000 beneficiaries for TA Chakhaza alone.

