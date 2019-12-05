Bullets hold firm on title charge, beat KB 2-0

Nyasa Big Bullets will not let up. They kept up their superb recent TNM Super League form when they resoundingly defeated Kamuzu Barracks (KB) 2-0 to collect full points at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre on Wednesday.

Bullets scored all goals in the second half through Chimwemwe Idana and veteran Chiukepo Msowoya who was introduced from the bench.

The victory means Bullets remain top of the table and on course to defend the title.

Bullets have 58 points from 26 games, just a point above their rivals Mighty Be Forward Wanderers. They have four games each before they wind up the season.

Wanderers will meet Mlatho Mponela, TN Stars, Tigers FC and Karonga United whereas Bullets remaining assignments include games against Lilongwe aginst Silver Strikers and Civil Sporting.

The other two games will involve Moyale Barracks and TN Stars.

