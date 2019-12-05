Bullets hold firm on title charge, beat KB 2-0

December 5, 2019 Green Muheya - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Nyasa Big Bullets  will not let up. They kept up their superb recent TNM Super League form when they resoundingly defeated Kamuzu Barracks  (KB)  2-0 to collect full points at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre on Wednesday.

Bullets fired up to defend the title back-to-back
Bullets: Title is in our hands
Liverpool motivation: Bullets supporters at Kamuzu Stadium

Bullets scored all goals  in the second half through Chimwemwe Idana and veteran Chiukepo Msowoya who was introduced from the bench.

The victory means Bullets  remain top of the table and on course to defend the title.

Bullets have 58 points from 26 games, just a point above their rivals Mighty Be Forward Wanderers. They have four games each before they wind up the season.

Wanderers will meet Mlatho Mponela, TN Stars, Tigers FC and Karonga United whereas Bullets remaining assignments include games against  Lilongwe aginst Silver Strikers and Civil Sporting.

The other two games will involve Moyale Barracks and TN Stars.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of