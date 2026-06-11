VP Jane Ansah Briefed on Deepening Crisis Facing Persons with Albinism

Vice President Jane Ansah on Wednesday met officials from Human Rights Watch (HRW) at her Mudi Residence in Blantyre, where she received a situation report highlighting the persistent challenges facing persons with albinism in Malawi.

The briefing comes amid growing concern that efforts to protect people with albinism have largely focused on preventing abductions, killings and other violent attacks, while many other forms of discrimination and exclusion continue to receive little attention.

Human Rights Watch Director of the Disability Rights Division, Elizabeth Kamundia, said the country needs to adopt a broader and more inclusive approach that addresses the full range of challenges affecting persons with albinism.

Kamundia stressed that while progress has been made in reducing physical attacks, people with albinism continue to face barriers in education, healthcare, employment and social inclusion. She noted that many still struggle to access essential services, experience discrimination in their communities and remain economically disadvantaged.

“The protection agenda must go beyond security concerns. People with albinism deserve equal access to opportunities, services and dignity in all aspects of life,” Kamundia emphasized.

She further called on government ministries, development partners, civil society organizations and other stakeholders to work together in implementing recommendations contained in the report, warning that meaningful change will only occur through coordinated action and sustained commitment.

According to Kamundia, the findings reveal that despite years of advocacy and interventions, many persons with albinism continue to live on the margins of society, facing challenges that undermine their rights and limit their ability to fully participate in national development.

The meeting with the Vice President is seen as an important step in bringing the concerns of persons with albinism to the highest levels of government and strengthening efforts aimed at creating a more inclusive society.

Human Rights Watch is expected to officially launch the report on Friday in Lilongwe, where stakeholders are anticipated to discuss its findings and chart a way forward on addressing the systemic challenges facing persons with albinism in Malawi.

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