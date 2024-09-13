VP Michael Usi wants NEEF to reduce bureaucracies so that applicants gets loans faster

Vice President Dr. Michael Bizwick Usi has appealed to the leadership of the National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF) to consider streamlining processes, reducing bureaucracies, among others to benefit more Malawians especially vulnerable groups to start or boost their small businesses quicker.

He made the appeal on Thursday when he met with senior management of NEEF to appreciate challenges faced by entrepreneurs and small business owners in accessing loans.

During the interface at Office of the Vice President Boardroom at Capital Hill, NEEF CEO Humphrey Mdyetseni made a presentation to the Vice President highlighting the processes that the financial lending institution follows to approve and disburse loans.

Appreciating the presentation from NEEF, the veep appealed to the institution to consider streamlining processes, reducing bureaucracies, among others to benefit more Malawians especially vulnerable groups will to start or boost their small businesses.

“I have heard from prospective beneficiaries about the bottlenecks in the system, from application processes to disbursement timelines. I therefore thought of hearing from NEEF to have firsthand information,” said the Vice President adding;

“I am committed to working with the fund, government agencies, and stakeholders to address these challenges and unlock the full potential of our economy.”

