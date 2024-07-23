VP Usi pushes for reopening of Blantyre Cultural Centre: Agrees 4 months with contractor

Vice President Dr. Michael Bizwick Usi this morning visited Blantyre Cultural Centre, formerly known as French Cultural Centre, to appreciate progress on the ongoing rehabilitation works.

However, the Vice President expressed dismay over the slow progress, two years behind schedule.

The Veep has since called on relevant authorities to get their act together and complete renovations as soon as possible.

When pressed to state when the centre will be ready, Director of Buildings Sam Ngoma assured the VP that in four months time the centre will be operational.

“So this means it will be ready by 23 October, 2024? Please sign here,” Dr. Usi told Mr. Ngoma.

The contractor doing the rehabilitation works is – Opco Limited.

